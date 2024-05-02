World Migratory Bird Day – Fort St. Joseph on May 11th

In celebration of World Migratory Bird Day this year, The Kensington Conservancy is again collaborating with Parks Canada to provide special access to Fort St. Joseph National Historic Site so that birders can experience the wonders of spring bird migration.

Fort St. Joseph, which is also home to the St. Joseph Island Migratory Bird Sanctuary, is well known as a top tier birding location within the Algoma District. Well over 200 different bird species have been recorded here over the years.

During mid-May, a wide variety of migratory birds can be seen in a single day, including many ducks, raptors, warblers, and sparrows. The almost 1000 hectare bird sanctuary has 4.3km worth of hiking trails that can be explored and the ruins of Fort St. Joseph offer a great vantage point out over the open water of Lake Huron.

This event is open to everyone, from experienced birders to those looking to try out the hobby for the first time. If you don’t have your own pair of binoculars, you can rent a pair from Parks Canada for a small fee. Carter Dorscht of The Kensington Conservancy will be present in the ruins area for the day to help point out birds.

During last year’s inaugural event, over 40 participants collectively recorded 103 different species of birds throughout the day. The highlights included an American White Pelican, seventeen species of warbler, a Scarlet Tanager, and at least five Eurasian Tree Sparrows, which set a record for the most seen together at a single time in Canada.

World Migratory Bird Day is an annual awareness-raising campaign highlighting the need for the conservation of migratory birds and their habitats. It has a global outreach and is an effective tool to help raise global awareness of the threats faced by migratory birds, their ecological importance, and the need for international cooperation to conserve them.

Admission fees of $4.50 per adult and $4.00 per senior are applicable (youth age 17 and younger are free). Washrooms will be available within the visitors centre. Participants are encouraged to bring their own food and drinks, as none will be available for purchase. Fort St. Joseph National Historic Site is located at 185 Fort Road on St. Joseph Island.

​For more information, please contact The Kensington Conservancy at [email protected] or 705-782-2200.

Location: Fort St. Joseph National Historic Site

Date: Saturday May 11, 2024

Time: 6:00am to 2:00pm EDT