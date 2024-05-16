Thursday Morning News – May 16

Weather:
- Today – Mainly sunny. Increasing cloudiness late this morning. Wind southeast 20 km/h becoming southwest 20 late this morning. High 17. UV index 7 or high.
- Tonight – Cloudy. 60 percent chance of showers overnight. Low 9.
News Tidbits:
- Congratulations to Peter Chiu of Elliot Lake. He matched the last six of seven ENCORE numbers in exact order in the March 16, 2024 ONTARIO 49 draw to win $100,000!
- Former Wesdome CEO Duncan Middlemiss has been appointed President and CEO of Arizona Metals Corp. Duncan expressed enthusiasm about the opportunity, stating, “Advancing the Kay Mine Deposit in mining-friendly Arizona is a tremendous opportunity.”
