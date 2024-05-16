Breaking News

MHS Reunion – Goal now set for 75th Reunion in 2029

Over the past few weeks, the 70th MHS Reunion Committee put an urgent call out for MHS Alumni to register for the 70th Reunion to be held July 5th, 6th, and 7th, 2024. The committee required 45o registrants to pull off this event. Unfortunately, by the deadline yesterday, only 35o had registered.
After meeting, the committee announced last night on social media, “that due to a lack of commitment, we must postpone the MHS Reunion. We are continuing to plan and prepare to focus on the 75th celebration in 2029!”
Organizers will be emailing those who have paid their registration fee regarding refund options. The committee ended their post by saying, “We sincerely apologize to everyone that was looking forward to this event.”
Brenda Stockton
Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*