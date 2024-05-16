MHS Reunion – Goal now set for 75th Reunion in 2029

After meeting, the committee announced last night on social media, “that due to a lack of commitment, we must postpone the MHS Reunion. We are continuing to plan and prepare to focus on the 75th celebration in 2029!”
Organizers will be emailing those who have paid their registration fee regarding refund options. The committee ended their post by saying, “We sincerely apologize to everyone that was looking forward to this event.”
