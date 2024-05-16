NOSM University and OPSEU/SEFPO Ratify New Four-Year Collective Agreement

NOSM University and OPSEU/SEFPO Local 677, Unit 2, are pleased to announce the ratification of a four-year collective agreement. Local 677 represents 161 staff including office, clerical, administrative, technical, and service employees at NOSM University. This is their fifth collective agreement.

Both OPSEU/SEFPO members and NOSM University’s Board of Governors (Executive Committee) voted in favour of ratifying the new collective agreement on May 14, 2024.The agreement is in effect from May 1, 2024, until April 30, 2028, and includes increases in compensation to recognize the rising cost of living as well as enhancements to the workers’ health benefits package.

On behalf of NOSM University’s Board of Governors, Chair Sue Lebeau would like to thank the members of both negotiating teams for their hard work in reaching an agreement that will ultimately benefit learners and communities across the North. Jason Lind, Vice-President of OPSEU/SEFPO Local 677, Unit 2, also extends his appreciation for the work of the teams and the support of members in reaching an agreement.