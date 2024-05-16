MAILLOUX, Justin

Passed away unexpectedly at the young age of 34 years. Loving son of Richard Mailloux (Debbie) and Cathy Skouris (Brian). Little brother of Vanessa Skouris. Proud dad of Raevyn and Brantly. Special nephew of Denis Mailloux. He also leaves behind numerous family and friends.

A Celebration of his life will be held at the Hawk Junction Community Hall on Saturday May 18, 2024 at 1:00 p.m. He will be laid to rest at the Pine Grove Cemetery, Hawk Junction following the celebration.