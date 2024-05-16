École Sacré Cœur students stand out at the Franco-Ontarian Chess Tournament

Students from École Sacré-Cœur in Chapleau distinguished themselves at the Franco-Ontarian Chess Tournament held from 8 to 10 May in Haileybury. A team from the school played brilliantly and won the silver medal. No fewer than nine students from the school were selected to take part in the provincial tournament.

The students’ success is the result of many hours of practice, often during breaks and after the school day. We would like to extend our warmest thanks to the tournament organisers for their dedication. This rewarding experience enabled the students to demonstrate their talent and passion for chess.