Winter Weather Travel Advisory (Wawa – White River – Pukaskwa)

10:17 PM EST Tuesday 25 January 2022

Weather advisory in effect for:

Wawa – Pukaskwa Park

Winter weather travel advisory in effect for Wednesday through Thursday.

Hazards:

Lake effect snow off Lake Superior, at times heavy, with total snowfall amounts of 10 to 20 cm possible by Thursday.

Wind gusts up to 80 km/h causing significantly reduced visibilities at times in blowing snow.

When:

Wednesday morning through Thursday.

Discussion:

Snow squalls are expected to weaken by Thursday afternoon.

Travel may be hazardous due to sudden changes in the weather. Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions. If you must drive, be prepared for areas of poor visibility. Visibility will be suddenly reduced to near zero at times in heavy snow and blowing snow.

For road conditions and other traveller information from the Ministry of Transportation, visit https://www.ontario.ca/511, https://www.twitter.com/511Ontario, or call 5-1-1.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to [email protected] or tweet reports using #ONStorm.