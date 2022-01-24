Snow Squall Warning (Sault Ste. Marie – Superior East)

Jan 24, 2022 at 07:14
7:50 AM EST Monday 24 January 2022
Snow squall warning in effect for:
- Agawa – Lake Superior Park
- Searchmont – Montreal River Harbour – Batchawana Bay
Snow squalls are continuing this morning.
Hazard: Additional local snowfall accumulations of 5 to 10 cm possible. Significantly reduced visibility due to locally heavy snow.
When: This morning.
Discussion: Snow squalls are expected to dissipate as the winds shift to northerly later this morning.
Visibility will be suddenly reduced to near zero at times in heavy snow and blowing snow. Travel is expected to be hazardous due to reduced visibility in some locations. Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions.
Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to [email protected] or tweet reports using #ONStorm.
