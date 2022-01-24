Snow Squall Warning (Sault Ste. Marie – Superior East)

7:50 AM EST Monday 24 January 2022

Snow squall warning in effect for:

Agawa – Lake Superior Park

Searchmont – Montreal River Harbour – Batchawana Bay

Snow squalls are continuing this morning.

Hazard: Additional local snowfall accumulations of 5 to 10 cm possible. Significantly reduced visibility due to locally heavy snow.

When: This morning.

Discussion: Snow squalls are expected to dissipate as the winds shift to northerly later this morning.

Visibility will be suddenly reduced to near zero at times in heavy snow and blowing snow. Travel is expected to be hazardous due to reduced visibility in some locations. Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to [email protected] or tweet reports using #ONStorm.

