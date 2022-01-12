Between the Covers – January 12

New Books on the 7- Day Shelf this week are: “Talking to Canadians” by Rick Mercer, “Game On Tempting Twenty-Eight” by Janet Evanovich, “The Collective” by Alison Gaylin, “The Stranger in the Lifeboat” by Mitch Albom and “The Book of Magic” by Alice Hoffman.

New Movies on the shelf this week are “Funny Girl” starring Barbra Streisand, “Those Who Want Me Dead” starring Angelina Jolie and “Half Brothers” starring Luis Gerardo Mendez! Also, catalogued and ready for checkout in the children’s section is “3 Family Film Favourites-Rio, Robots and Dr. Seuss’ Horton Hears a Who!”

Staff Pick of the Week is “Pretty Little Wife” by Darby Kane. From book jacket:

Lila Ridgefield lives in an idyllic college town, but not everything is what it seems. Lila isn’t what she seems. A student vanished months ago. Now, Lila’s husband, Aaron, is also missing. At first these cases are treated as horrible coincidences until it’s discovered the student is really the third of three unexplained disappearances over the last few years. The police are desperate to find the connection, if there even is one. Little do they know they might be stumbling over only part of the truth….

With the small town in an uproar, everyone is worried about the whereabouts of their beloved high school teacher. Everyone except Lila, his wife. She’s definitely confused about her missing husband but only because she was the last person to see his body, and now it’s gone.

Winter Reading Bingo Challenge – The Wawa Public Library is challenging you to read, read, read and get a chance to win an awesome prize package! This is fun for the whole family! There will be one adult prize and one child prize. BINGO challenges can be picked up at the library or downloaded from our website at wawa.olsn.ca under the clubs page. Draw will be made on Friday, February 18th at 2:00 p.m.

The Afterschool Program has been suspended at this time. We apologize for the inconvenience. We will post when the program starts up again!

Did you know Libby has e-magazines? No better time than now to get a library card and download the LIBBY app! Patron can now read magazines FREE of charge on-line! There is a huge selection of magazines to choose from at your fingertips! Check it out!

Parents can sign up for Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library by contacting the Wawa Public Library at 705-856-2244 ext. 290 or email us [email protected] This wonderful program provides FREE books on a monthly basis for children ages 0-5! Call or email the Wawa Public Library and sign up today. Our local contact is Cathy Cannon and she can be reached 705-856-2250 or email at [email protected] Proudly sponsored by the Rotary Club of Wawa.

Please follow the Facebook pages for our After-School Program, Wawa Public Library and Wawa History. We are also on Twitter! Look for Wawa Library! We post information to keep you updated on what is happening at the library. Our website address is wawa.olsn.ca.