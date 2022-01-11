SE OPP – Chapleau Ice Huts being broken into

The Superior East Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is warning residents about a recent rise in break and enter occurrences to ice fishing huts in the Chapleau area. Multiple huts have been damaged and items stolen from inside, including expensive tools and fishing equipment.

Police are reminding residents to secure their huts and remove all valuables from within when they are unattended.

If you discover a break and enter, contact police immediately. Do not enter the property, as valuable evidence may be disturbed.

If you have information about any break and enters, please contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. If you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit www.ontariocrimestoppers.com. You may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $2000 if an arrest is made.