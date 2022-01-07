SE OPP Detachments – COVID-19 Restrictions in Place

With a surge in people testing positive for COVID-19, along with a rise in hospitalizations and deaths related to COVID-19 across the province, the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is taking action to help reduce the spread. Effective immediately, the OPP will be restricting access to its facilities, including all OPP detachments.

The OPP is requesting the public call and schedule appointments for in-person attendance at detachments, in order to prevent large numbers of people gathering in public areas. This includes visits for criminal record/vulnerable sector checks, fingerprinting and other administrative needs. It applies to all Superior East OPP Detachments:

Hornepayne (807-868-2315),

White River (807-986-2211),

Chapleau (705-864-1715), and

Wawa (705-856-2233).

Community members will be required to have proper personal protective equipment (PPE) prior to entering a detachment, and maintain a physical distance of at least two metres from other people once inside.

Frontline operations are not impacted by these changes. For emergencies, please call 9-1-1. For all other police matters, please call 1-888-310-1122 or report online by visiting www.opp.ca/reporting.

The OPP thanks the public for their anticipated cooperation and for helping to keep our communities safe by avoiding unnecessary contact during the COVID-19 pandemic.