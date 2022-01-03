TBSO offers free streaming for a limited time due to updated restrictions

In light of the recent public health restrictions, the TBSO will be cancelling their January in-person concerts. Instead, these shows will be available for the public to stream online for a limited time, free of charge.

The safety of our community is of utmost importance at all times, particularly now. We want to have the opportunity to perform in person again soon, so we recognize the current need for increased caution.

The first half of the TBSO’s 60th season had been wonderfully successful, featuring exceptional guest musicians and conductors. They are grateful to have connected with audiences in person and look forward to seeing you in person again soon.

While the music will not play for in-person audiences, it will continue. Given all the challenges our community continues to face, the TBSO is grateful to continue to perform virtually for its patrons and supporters.

If you have already purchased tickets for a January concert, you have the option to donate your tickets back to the TBSO and receive a charitable tax receipt or request a refund.

For more information, visit www.tbso.ca or phone 626-TBSO (8276).