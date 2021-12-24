Morning News – December 24

Dec 24, 2021 at 07:56
Weather:
Cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries this morning and early this afternoon. Snow beginning this afternoon. Risk of freezing drizzle this morning. Local amount 2 to 4 cm. Wind up to 15 km/h. High plus 1. Wind chill minus 9 this morning.
Tonight – Rain or snow ending late this evening then cloudy with 40 percent chance of rain showers. Wind south 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light near midnight. Low minus 3.
Status of COVID-19 cases in Algoma
There were 21 new cases reported last night. There are 251 (up 3) active cases, 5 (down 1) hospitalized of COVID-19, and 18 are resolved in the Algoma District. There have been 19 deaths of people with a confirmed case of COVID-19.
News Tidbits:
- Skiing has begun at Searchmont! The resort is planned to be open during the day Christmas Eve and Boxing Day 9:30 a.m.-4 p.m.
Did you know?
- The official definition of a “White Christmas” is at least 1 inch of snow on the ground (snow depth) at 7 a.m. Christmas morning.
