SE OPP Dubreuilville – Complaint leads to Impaired Charges

On December 20, 2021 at approximately 1:16 p.m., members of the Superior East Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) received a traffic complaint regarding a possible impaired driver on Rue des Pin in Dubreuilville.

Police located the vehicle and, through investigation, the driver was determined to be impaired by alcohol. As a result, Cole CALDER, 30-years-of-age, of Fort Frances was charged with the following:

Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs, contrary to section 320.14(1)(a) of the Criminal Code (CC), and

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus), contrary to section 320.14(1)(b) of the CC.

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on January 10, 2022 in Wawa.