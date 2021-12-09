Morning News – December 9

Weather: Snowfall Warning Issued



Cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries this morning. Snow and local blowing snow beginning near noon. Local amount 5 to 10 cm. Wind becoming south 30 km/h gusting to 50 this morning. High minus 2. Wind chill minus 18 this morning and minus 11 this afternoon.

Tonight – Snow and local blowing snow ending after midnight then cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries. Risk of freezing drizzle overnight. Local amount 5 to 10 cm. Wind south 30 km/h gusting to 50 becoming west 20 after midnight. Temperature rising to plus 1 by morning. Wind chill minus 11 this evening.

Status of COVID-19 cases in Algoma

There are 262 246 (up 26) active cases, and 6 (down 4) hospitalized of COVID-19 in the Algoma District today.

News Tidbits:

A three vehicle collision on Highway 11 closed the highway from New Liskeard to North Bay for 11 hours overnight. Two people died in this collision which involved a tractor trailer.

The Wawa Goose Webcam is back in operation! WooHoo!

PC Marc Hovingh’s name was added to the OPP Association Honour Roll at OPP General Headquarters yesterday. It pays tribute to those killed while serving and protecting the citizens of Ontario.

Announcements: