In Memory – Catalina Omolida

For my beautiful Mom, who passed away 1 year ago, December 9th, 2020.

Those special memories of you

Will always bring a smile

If only I could have you back

For just a little while

Then we could sit and talk again

Just like we used to do

You always meant so very much

And always will do too

The fact that you’re no longer here

Will always cause me pain

But you’re forever in my heart

Until we meet again

Love your son Ryan, Ashley & Kallie

Forever in our hearts