Morning News – December 8

Weather:

A mix of sun and cloud. 40 percent chance of flurries early this morning. Wind up to 15 km/h. High minus 12. Wind chill near minus 21. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight – Mainly cloudy. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 19. Wind chill near minus 26.

Status of COVID-19 cases in Algoma

There are 246 (down 71) active cases, and 10 (same) hospitalized of COVID-19 in the Algoma District today.

News Tidbits:

The Ontario government is extending its Worker Income Protection Benefit program, which provides paid sick days, until July 31, 2022 to ensure they do not lose pay if they need to miss work for reasons related to COVID-19. Employees can continue to access this paid leave to get tested, vaccinated, self-isolate, or care for a family member.



Announcements: