Morning News – December 7

Weather:

A mix of sun and cloud. 30 percent chance of flurries changing to 70 percent chance of flurries this afternoon. Wind up to 15 km/h. High minus 13. Wind chill minus 27 this morning and minus 16 this afternoon. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight – Partly cloudy with 70 percent chance of flurries. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 16. Wind chill minus 20 this evening.

Status of COVID-19 cases in Algoma

There are 246 (down 71) active cases, and 10 (same) hospitalized of COVID-19 in the Algoma District today.

News Tidbits:

Hornepayne has a new groomer!, just in time for the winter snowmobiling season.

During its inaugural December 3, 2021 board meeting, Conseil scolaire catholique Nouvelon school trustees elected Ms. Suzanne Salituri as President for the 2021-2022 school year. Ms. Louise Essiembre was elected to serve as Vice-President for the same term.

Ontario has appointed nine members to a new Housing Affordability Task Force who will explore measures to address housing affordability by: Increasing the supply of market rate rental and ownership housing; Building housing supply in complete communities; Reducing red tape and accelerating timelines; Encouraging innovation and digital modernization, such as in planning processes; Supporting economic recovery and job creation; and Balancing housing needs with protecting the environment.



Announcements:

Monte McNaughton, Minister of Labour, Training and Skills Development, and Deepak Anand, Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister, will make an announcement about jobs in the construction sector at 10 a.m.

Rod Phillips, Minister of Long-Term Care, to make an announcement at 11 a.m. in Ajax.

Did you know?

Nichelle Nichols (Nyota Uhura) was presented with NASA’s Exceptional Public Achievement Medal for her four decades of activism in diversifying NASA’s ranks at her final convention appearance as part of a three-day farewell celebration at L.A. Comic-Con over the weekend.