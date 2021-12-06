Morning News – December 6

Weather:

Snow and local blowing snow ending near noon then cloudy with 60 percent chance of flurries. Amount 2 to 4 cm. Wind becoming north 30 km/h gusting to 60 early this morning. Temperature falling to minus 14 this afternoon. Wind chill minus 13 this morning and minus 21 this afternoon.

Tonight –

Partly cloudy. 30 percent chance of flurries early this evening and before morning. Wind north 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light late this evening. Low minus 22. Wind chill minus 21 this evening and minus 27 overnight.

Status of COVID-19 cases in Algoma

There are 317 (down 80) active cases, and 10 (same) hospitalized of COVID-19 in the Algoma District today.

News Tidbits:

The Ontario government is creating a centralized, Independent Intake Organization to help families navigate and access the services available. The province is also launching the Entry to School Program to support children on the autism spectrum entering kindergarten or Grade 1 for the first time and awarding grants to service providers to hire and train new clinical staff so they can support more families. The IIO is scheduled to start supporting families in spring 2022.

Regional Assessment will be conducted in the area centred on the Ring of Fire mineral deposits in northern Ontario, approximately 540 kilometres northeast of Thunder Bay and 1,000 kilometres north of Toronto. The Impact Assessment Agency of Canada will work with the Province of Ontario, Indigenous groups, federal authorities, non-government organizations and the public to determine the appropriate activities, outcomes and boundaries of the regional assessment. The Impact Assessment Agency of Canada is inviting comments on the draft Agreement to conduct the Regional Assessment until February 1st, 2022.

Announcements: