Weather Warnings (Geraldton – Manitouwadge – Hornepayne)

05:11 EST Monday 22 November 2021

9:32 PM EST Sunday 21 November 2021

Weather advisory in effect for:

Manitouwadge – Hornepayne

Winter weather travel advisory in effect for tonight.

A sharp cold front is moving east through the region, and has a burst of heavy snow associated with it.

Visibility may suddenly be reduced to less than 500 metres in heavy snow, with a quick 2 to 4 cm of snow possible as the front moves through.

Strong and gusty northwest winds will also cause blowing snow at times after the cold front moves through.

Untreated roads may quickly become icy and slippery as temperatures fall to several degrees below freezing this evening.

Prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions. Slow down driving in slippery conditions. Watch for taillights ahead and maintain a safe following distance. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery. Road closures are possible.