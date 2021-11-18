Snow Squall Warning (Lake Superior Park – Searchmont)

8:16 AM EST Thursday 18 November 2021

Snow squall warning in effect for:

Agawa – Lake Superior Park

Searchmont – Montreal River Harbour – Batchawana Bay

Snow squalls are expected. Under the snow squall bands, visibilities will be significantly reduced due to the heavy snow, and snow will quickly accumulate.

Lake effect snow off of Lake Superior has developed over Agawa – Lake Superior Par and is expected to continue through tonight.

A total snowfall accumulation of 15 to 25 cm is expected, with higher amounts possible for areas under the heaviest snow squall bands.

Snow squalls cause weather conditions to vary considerably; changes from clear skies to heavy snow within just a few kilometres are common. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow. Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions. Public Safety Canada encourages everyone to make an emergency plan and get an emergency kit with drinking water, food, medicine, a first-aid kit and a flashlight.