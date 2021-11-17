SE OPP White River – White River Resident Charged with Domestic Breach

On November 15, 2021, at approximately 12:45 p.m., members of the Superior East Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a report of two individuals walking on Highway 17 south of White River. Officers attended and determined that one of the individuals was breaching their court-ordered conditions.

As a result of the investigation, a 30-year-old person, from White River, was arrested and charged with the following:

Failure to comply with undertaking, contrary to section 145(4)(a) of the Criminal Code (CC).

The accused was remanded into custody pending a bail hearing.