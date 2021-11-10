Between the Covers – November 10

The Wawa Public Library will be closed Thursday, November 11th in honour of Remembrance Day. The Library will be re-open Friday, November 12th at 11:00 a.m.

This week’s New Books are “What Happened to Paula”, a true crime written by Katherine Dykstra, “A Slow Fire Burning” by Paula Hawkins, “The Last Chance Library” by Freya Sampson and “The Heron’s Cry” by Ann Cleeves.

This week’s New Movies on the shelf are “First Cow” directed by Kelly Reichardt; “Judas and the Black Messiah” starring Daniel Kaluuya and Lakeith Stanfield, Rocky, an oldie starring Sylvester Stallone and for the kids we have “The Lego Batman Movie” with Michael Cera.

Our Staff Pick of the Week is “Unsolved” by James Patterson and David Ellis.

The perfect murder always looks like an accident.

FBI agent Emmy Dockery is absolutely relentless. She’s young and driven, and her unique skill at seeing connections others miss has brought her an impressive string of arrests.

But a shocking new case-unfolding across the country-has left her utterly baffled.

The victims all appear to have died by accident, and have seemingly nothing in common. But this many deaths can’t be coincidence. And the killer is somehow one step ahead of every move Dockery makes. How?

To FBI Internal Affairs special agent, Harrison “Books” Bookman, everyone in the FBI is a suspect-particularly Emmy Dockery (the fact that she’s his ex-wife doesn’t make it easier).

But someone else is watching Dockery. Studying, learning, waiting. Until it’s the perfect time to strike.

Join Indi on Facebook Live Tuesday, Thursday and Friday for the Afterschool Program. We have some craft and clay bags available for pick up at the library. The fun starts at 4:15 so check it out!

Congratulations to Niko, the winner of our Ontario Public Library Week take a picture of yourself holding your library card draw! Thank you to all who participated! Enjoy your prize package Niko!

Thank you also to everyone who made donations for the Food Bank! We do have a drop off box available year-round for anyone who is interested in dropping off non-perishable food items.

Our book sale was very successful but we just don’t want to pack up the books yet…so the book sale continues for another week!