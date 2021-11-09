SE OPP Wawa – Two Wawa Residents charged in Domestic Dispute

On November 5, 2021, at approximately 6:13 p.m., members of the Superior East Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a report of a domestic dispute on Second Avenue in the Town of Wawa.

The investigation revealed that two individuals had assaulted one another during a physical altercation.

As a result, a 28-years-old person, from Wawa, was charged with the following:

Assault with a Weapon, contrary to section 267(a) of the Criminal Code (CC), and

Fail to Comply with Probation Order, contrary to section 733.1(1) of the CC

In addition, a 27-year-old person, from Wawa was charged with the following:

Assault – Spousal, contrary to section 266 of the Criminal Code (CC), and

Fail to Comply with Probation Order, contrary to section 733.1(1) of the CC.

The 28-year-old accused was remanded into custody. The 27-year-old accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in December in Wawa.