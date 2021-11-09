SE OPP Chapleau – Charges laid after domestic dispute

On October 30, 2021, at approximately 8:53 a.m., members of the Superior East Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a report of a domestic dispute on Planer Road in the Town of Chapleau.

As a result of the investigation, a 26-year-old person, from Chapleau, was charged with the following:

Criminal Harassment – repeatedly communicate, contrary to section 264(2)(b) of the Criminal Code (CC),

Assault with a Weapon – Spousal, contrary to section 267(a) of the CC, and

Uttering Threats – Cause death or Bodily Harm, contrary to section 264.1(1)(a) of the CC.

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Chapleau in November, 2021.