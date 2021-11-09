On October 30, 2021, at approximately 8:53 a.m., members of the Superior East Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a report of a domestic dispute on Planer Road in the Town of Chapleau.
As a result of the investigation, a 26-year-old person, from Chapleau, was charged with the following:
- Criminal Harassment – repeatedly communicate, contrary to section 264(2)(b) of the Criminal Code (CC),
- Assault with a Weapon – Spousal, contrary to section 267(a) of the CC, and
- Uttering Threats – Cause death or Bodily Harm, contrary to section 264.1(1)(a) of the CC.
The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Chapleau in November, 2021.
Latest posts by Superior East Ontario Provincial Police (see all)
- SE OPP Chapleau – Chapleau Man charged in break and enter - November 9, 2021
- SE OPP Wawa – Two Wawa Residents charged in Domestic Dispute - November 9, 2021
- SE OPP Chapleau – Charges laid after domestic dispute - November 9, 2021