MMCC Ice Usage Cancelled for tonight

Last night, one of our operators noted that the steering was locking. We noted this again this morning and began diagnosing this – and looked specifically at the hydraulic system as that’s what powers the steering.

Getting under the machine, we saw that one of the hoses had worn through, and by the look of it the electric motor on the wheel had done it. But it was a pretty important part – this was the hydraulic hose that lead to the brakes on this wheel.