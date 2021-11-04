MMCC Ice Usage Cancelled for tonight

All of our ice user groups have already had the heads up that the Arena ice is cancelled, but I figured I would take a few minutes and show you why. We had a really uncommon failure on our Olympia that lead to a cascade of issues, and it took us a bit this morning to work through them and figure out what the root cause was.
Last night, one of our operators noted that the steering was locking. We noted this again this morning and began diagnosing this – and looked specifically at the hydraulic system as that’s what powers the steering.
Getting under the machine, we saw that one of the hoses had worn through, and by the look of it the electric motor on the wheel had done it. But it was a pretty important part – this was the hydraulic hose that lead to the brakes on this wheel.
We’re told that this is a really rare occurrence, as those pins are rated to 10,000 pounds, and the assembly that makes up the wheel is normally used for forklifts. But, with that pin broken, there is a risk of the whole wheel assembly coming off, as it is now only held on by the bottom pin. So, the machine is out of service until we can replace the pins.
