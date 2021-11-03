From the Branch – November 3rd

So in the first place we have the annual Poppy Report from our Chairman Comrade Larry Harvey

Balance Poppy Account October 1st. 2020 $12,100.05 Income campaign and other sources $ 8,111.30 Subtotal $20,211.35 Campaign expenses and Youth education $ 4,501.97 Donations from fund $ 830.88 Balance September 30, 2021 $14,878.50

Our Poppy Campaign started last Friday and is in need of some poppy distributors so give Comrade Larry a call. Our next meeting will be on November 4th. At 7.00 pm.

The Poppy Church Service will be at the Pentecostal Church on November 7th after we will proceed to Hawk Junction and if a ride is needed, please call Comrade Mary Anne Pearson.

The Remembrance Day service is at the Michipicoten Memorial Community Centre on November 11th.

During a exercise a lieutenant drove on a muddy road and came upon a colonel stuck in the deep mud.

So he asked “Sir are you stuck? “ upon which the colonel said “ No You are!” as he handed him the keys.

To all our Comn5rades sick at home, in the hospital or nursing homes, you are in our thoughts and prayers and we wish you well.