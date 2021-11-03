Between the Covers – November 3rd

New Books on the 7-Day Shelf this week are: “The Madness of Crowds” by Louise Penny, “The People We Keep” by Allison Larkin, “Viral” by Robin Cook and “The Third Grave” by Lisa Jackson.

New movies this week are “The Outpost” starring Scott Eastwood and Orlando Bloom “Glass Castle” starring Brie Larson and Woody Harrelson, “The Black Widow” starring Scarlet Johansson and Florence Pugh and “John Wayne the Ultimate Collection. In the children’s movies we have added “Hotel Transylvania 1 &2” starring Adam Sandler! All you need is a library card!

STAFF PICK OF THE WEEK is “The Last Thing He Told Me” by Laura Dave, (from book jacket):

We all have stories we never tell.

Before Owen Michaels disappears, he manages to smuggle a note to his beloved wife of one year: Protect her.

Despite her confusion and fear, Hannah Hall knows exactly to whom the note refers: Owen’s sixteen-year-old daughter, Bailey. Bailey, who lost her mother tragically as a child. Bailey, who wants absolutely nothing to do with her new stepmother.

As Hannah’s increasingly desperate calls to Owen go unanswered; as the FBI arrests Owen’s boss; as a US Marshal and FBI agents arrive at her Sausalito home unannounced, Hannah quickly realizes her husband isn’t who he said he was. And that Bailey just may hold the key to figuring out Owen’s true identity—and why he really disappeared.

Hannah and Bailey set out to discover the truth, together. But as they start putting together the pieces of Owen’s past, they soon realize they are also building a new future. One neither Hannah nor Bailey could have anticipated.

We have a great selection of magazines available for checkout. The newer magazines are one week lending and the older ones are three weeks lending. We have a great selection of books, magazines, DVD’s, Blu-rays, Audiobooks, French books, and more available for checkout. And don’t forget our awesome Children’s collection and our growing Graphic Novel collection.

For the visually impaired, we have a Daisy Reader available for check out as well as books and magazines available on discs and a great selection of Audio Books and Playaways.

The Wawa Public Library also has many other services available such as photocopying, faxing, laminating, printing, and conversion of VHS to DVD. For more information call the circulation desk at 705-856-2244 ext. 290 or email us at [email protected]

There is something for everyone! All you need is your library card!

The Wawa Public Library welcomes the donation of gently used DVDs and books. What we don’t catalogue we put in our book sales. Thank you in advance for supporting the library!

COVID-19 – Masks must be worn covering mouth, nose and chin. Everyone must sanitize their hands before entering the library. All returned materials must be placed in the Drop Box for quarantine. We ask that if you are not feeling well, to NOT come into the library. For those who can’t wear masks or for whatever reason cannot comply with AHU recommended measures, we are happy to continue curbside pickup! Please be sure to check in at the circulation desk so that we can complete contact tracing.

All library materials go through a sanitization process before they are checked out to the public. When materials are returned through the Book Drop, we are using gloves to handle items and then place them in a box for quarantine. When materials are removed from quarantine, they are checked in and wiped down with 70% alcohol solution and then returned to the collection, ready to be checked out again!