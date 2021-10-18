SMITH, Phyllis Joyce

February 16, 1930 – October 15, 2021

It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of Phyllis at Extendicare Van Daele in her 92nd year. Much loved wife of the late Emersen. Mom of Orville, Karen, Clyde, William, Kim, and Mary Jane. Daughter of the late Bill and Leona Penno. Loving sister to Clair, Lorrie and the late Clyde, Buddy and Audrey. She adored her 13 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren.

Thank you to the staff at Van Daele and the Sault Area Hospital for the care and compassion given to Phyllis in her final days. Memorial donations may be made to a charity of your choice.

Memorial donations may be made to a charity of your choice.