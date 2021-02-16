Morning News – February 16th

Weather:

Sunny. Wind up to 15 km/h. High minus 13. Wind chill minus 39 this morning and minus 16 this afternoon. Risk of frostbite. UV index 2 or low.

Tonight – Clear this evening then partly cloudy with 30 percent chance of flurries overnight. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 27. Wind chill minus 20 this evening and minus 32 overnight. Risk of frostbite.

Extreme Cold Warning in effect for Marathon – Schreiber – Nipigon – Rossport – Manitouwadge – Hornepayne. Extreme cold continues early this morning. Wind chill values of minus 40 to minus 44 will continue early this morning before moderating later this morning as temperatures warm.

Status of COVID-19 cases in Algoma

Tested (1) Confirmed

cases (2) Active

cases Currently hospitalized Resolved

cases (3) Deceased 90,802 193 19 1 174 3 Updated: February 15, 2021, 11:30 am (1) That Algoma Public Health is aware of.

(2) Algoma residents who have confirmed COVID-19 infection.

*The number in brackets are active cases in non-Algoma residents who are temporarily in Algoma. These cases are not counted as part of Algoma’s confirmed case count. APH conducts contact tracing and monitoring of self-isolation for all cases within Algoma. Editor’s Note: These may be referring to the cases at the Valard Camp in White River)

(3) Patient tested positive but is resolved according to current public health criteria. This number includes any persons who are deceased.

These data sets are preliminary and subject to change, pending further review.

Confirmed positives will be reported as soon as publicly available.

News Tidbits:

Yesteday, Algoma Public Health reported the third COVID related death in the Algoma District. That death has been confirmed as being in Elliot Lake, St. Joseph’s General Hospital reported the city’s first COVID-19-related death.

The Ontario government is safely restarting in-vehicle passenger road tests on Tuesday, February 16, 2021 at most DriveTest centres across the province, including the Algoma District. Road tests will not be starting in public health unit regions still subject to a Stay-at-Home order (Toronto, Peel, York and North Bay Parry Sound), or in regions in Grey-Lockdown zones, such as Niagara Region. Strict public health and workplace safety measures will be in place for all in-vehicle passenger road tests to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Based on the successful use of rapid tests in select settings across the province the Ontario government is deploying test kits to more essential workplaces and sectors in order to quickly identify and help stop the spread of COVID-19. Rapid tests are now being used in long-term care homes, retirement homes, congregate care settings, First Nations communities and many essential workplaces. Ontario has deployed approximately two million rapid antigen tests and 175,000 rapid diagnostic tests to essential workplaces and highly vulnerable settings.

Lisa MacLeod, Minister of Heritage, Sport, Tourism and Culture Industries, will be joined by Beth Hanna, CEO of the Ontario Heritage Trust, to make an announcement to mark Heritage Week in the province of Ontario at 11 a.m.

Did you know? On this day in 1923, Howard Carter opened the inner burial chamber of Egyptian Pharaoh Tutankhamun’s tomb and finds the sarcophagus.