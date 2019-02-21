VERNIER, Raymond

Passed away at the Lady Dunn Health Centre on Saturday February 16, 2019 at the age of 68 years. Loving husband of Ida Vernier. Loving father of Joe Vernier (Missy) and Sheri Fudge (Charlie). Loving grandfather of Joey (Kelsi), Jessica (Dan), Faith, Jesse, Samantha (Will) and Ian. Proud great grandfather of Jude, Grace and Gwen. Son of the late Donat Vernier (late Jackie) and the late Lorenza Reynolds (late Cecil). Dear brother of Rita London (Dave), Anita Daoust (Tom, late Leonard), John Reynolds, Wayne Reynolds (Cathy), late Ron Vernier (Kate) and the late Ivan Vernier. Son-in-law of the late Mary Neyland. Brother-in-law Agnes Stone (Dan), Yvonne Beauvais (Bernie), Nancy Andre, the late Anna Barrett, Martin Andre (Nancy), Pauline Neyland (Reg), Andy Neyland (Marlene), Joseph Neyland and Leroy Andre. Raymond will be remembered by his many nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank all of the Doctors and nurses that took care of Raymond and they send a special thank you to caregivers Diane, Jessica, John, Christina, Pauline, Kyle, Tyler and Larry. Ida would not have been able to make it through this without your support.

Cremation has taken place at River’s Edge Cremation Centre, Sault Ste. Marie. A Memorial Service will be held in the spring.

Memorial donations made to the Lady Dunn Health Centre Foundation would be greatly appreciated by the family.

Arrangements entrusted to the Kerry Funeral Home Ltd., www.kerryfuneralhome.ca