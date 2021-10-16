Morning News – October 16

Weather

Showers. Wind becoming west 20 km/h near noon. High 11. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight – Mainly cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. Wind northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light after midnight. Low plus 3.

Status of COVID-19 cases in Algoma

There are 8 active cases of COVID-19 in the Algoma District today.

85,346 people (74.6%) in the Algoma District are fully vaccinated (Last Updated: 3:30 PM, October 15, 2021).

News Tidbits:

The Huron-Superior Catholic District School Board has accepted a donation of $6,250 from the membership of Local 2251 of the United Steelworkers (USW) for the board’s breakfast program. This donation will be used for this program at all of the board’s nineteen schools, including Wawa.

Bears are on the roam in Wawa. Please make sure that you have nothing available for them to eat, as they are foraging everywhere due to the short blueberry season this year. For personal protection, Young’s General Store does have bear bangers and bear spray back in stock.