Morning News – October 18

Weather

Sunny. Wind up to 15 km/h. High 15. Wind chill minus 4 this morning. UV index 3 or moderate.

Tonight – Clear. Low 6 with temperature rising to 9 by morning.

Status of COVID-19 cases in Algoma

There are 8 active cases of COVID-19 in the Algoma District today.

85,346 people (74.6%) in the Algoma District are fully vaccinated (Last Updated: 3:30 PM, October 15, 2021).

News Tidbits:

Did you know? The answer to life is 42… and it is 42 years since the Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy was first published.

Announcements:

Monte McNaughton, Minister of Labour, Training and Skills Development, will be joined by Deepak Anand, Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of Labour, Training and Skills Development, to make an announcement about protections for workers at 9 a.m. at Queen’s Park.

David Piccini, Minister of the Environment, Conservation and Parks, will be joined by Lisa Thompson, Minister of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs, and the Pine River Watershed Initiative Network to make an announcement about provincial funding for projects that protect and restore the Great Lakes at 9:30 a.m. in Goderich.

Premier Doug Ford will be joined by Christine Elliott, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health, to make an announcement at 1:30 p.m.