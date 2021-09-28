Morning News – September 28

Weather

A mix of sun and cloud. Fog patches dissipating this morning. High 17. UV index 4 or moderate.

Tonight – Clear. Fog patches developing overnight. Low plus 4.

Status of COVID-19 cases in Algoma

There are 10 active cases of COVID-19 in the Algoma District today. 82,328 people (71.9%) in the Algoma District are fully vaccinated (Last Updated: 2:15 PM, September 24, 2021).

2021 Forest Fire Status – Northeast Forest Fire Region:

Active Fires Not Under Control Held Under Control Observed 2

The fire hazard is low across the Northeast Region.

Northwest Forest Fire Region

Active Fires Not Under Control Held Under Control Observed 10 2 2 6

The wildland fire hazard is mainly low to moderate across the northwest region with areas of high hazard in the districts of Red Lake, Kenora and Fort Frances.

News Tidbits:

Later today, all the miners who were stranded underground at Vale’s Totten Mine should be back on surface. News reports at 6 a.m. say that some have already arrived at surface.

An incident with bringing a piece of equipment underground blocked the shaft Sunday morning, meaning that the employees couldn’t use the cage to return to surface. Instead, they have had to climb a series of ladders. Media reports are that they will have to climb 1.5 to 2 times the height of the CN Tower with the aid of Mine Rescue team members.

The Ontario government is investing $100 million through the new Tourism Recovery Program. This program will support tourism businesses that have experienced a loss of at least 50 per cent of eligible revenue in 2020-21 compared to 2019. Expenses could include reopening and operating costs such as staff salaries and maintenance, health and safety measures for visitors and workers, tourism product and experience development, or marketing. Applications for this program will open on October 13, 2021.

Don’t Forget – Active Fit and Functional Fit Classes are cancelled this morning.

Monte McNaughton, Minister of Labour, Training and Skills Development, will make an announcement about funding for skills training in Ontario at 10 a.m. in Richmond Hill.

Parm Gill, Minister of Citizenship and Multiculturalism, will make an announcement at 11 a.m. in Scarborough.

Bears are on the roam in Wawa. Please make sure that you have nothing available for them to eat, as they are foraging everywhere due to the short blueberry season this year. For personal protection, Young’s General Store does have bear bangers and bear spray back in stock.