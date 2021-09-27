Morning News – September 27

Weather

Cloudy. Becoming a mix of sun and cloud this morning. Fog patches dissipating this morning. High 15. UV index 4 or moderate.

Tonight – Clear. Fog patches developing overnight. Low plus 4.

Status of COVID-19 cases in Algoma

There are 10 active cases of COVID-19 in the Algoma District today. 82,328 people (71.9%) in the Algoma District are fully vaccinated.

2021 Forest Fire Status – Northeast Forest Fire Region:



WAW12 – 0.3ha, out

WAW13 – 1.5ha, out

WAW14 – 0.2ha, out

WAW15 – 30.8ha, out

WAW16 – .1ha, out

Active Fires Not Under Control Held Under Control Observed 2

The fire hazard is low to moderate across the Northeast Region.

Northwest Forest Fire Region

Active Fires Not Under Control Held Under Control Observed 14 2 6 6

The wildland fire hazard is mainly high in the Kenora and Red Lake sectors, a range of low to high hazard conditions in Dryden and Sioux Lookout sectors, low to moderate in Fort Frances sector and low across the Thunder Bay and Nipigon sectors.

News Tidbits:

A collision on Hwy 17 at Pancake Bay has closed the eastbound lane. There are no further details available at this time.

Impala Canada’s Lac des Iles Mine has implemented a vaccination policy. On Nov. 2, it will be required that any individual who enters the mine site must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Any individuals not fully vaccinated were required to have the first shot by Sept. 21, providing enough time for a second shot to be received by Oct. 19 with full vaccination status achieved two weeks later on Nov. 2.

It’s a busy day for government announcements…

Lisa Thompson, Minister of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs and Mike Harris, MPP for Kitchener—Conestoga, will make an announcement about mental health in the agriculture sector at Herrle’s Country Farm Market in St. Agatha.

Jane McKenna, Associate Minister of Children and Women’s Issues, will be joined by Caroline Mulroney, Minister of Francophone Affairs, and Sam Oosterhoff, MPP for Niagara West, to make a funding announcement at 10 a.m. in Welland.

Monte McNaughton, Minister of Labour, Training and Skills Development, will make an announcement about COVID-19 inspections and supports for small businesses at 10 a.m. in Toronto.

Steve Clark, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing, will be joined by Andrea Khanjin, Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of the Environment, Conservation and Parks, and Lorne Coe, MPP for Whitby, to make an announcement at 10 a.m. in Clarington.

Lisa MacLeod, Minister of Heritage, Sport, Tourism and Culture Industries, will make an announcement about support for Ontario tourism businesses at 11 a.m. in Toronto.

Bears are on the roam in Wawa. Please make sure that you have nothing available for them to eat, as they are foraging everywhere due to the short blueberry season this year. For personal protection, Young’s General Store does have bear bangers and bear spray back in stock.