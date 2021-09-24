Morning News – September 24

Weather

Periods of rain or drizzle ending this morning then a mix of sun and cloud. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h early this afternoon. High 15. UV index 4 or moderate.

Tonight – Mainly cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers this evening. A few showers beginning near midnight. Wind southwest 20 km/h becoming light this evening. Wind becoming southeast 20 gusting to 40 after midnight. Low 8.

Status of COVID-19 cases in Algoma

There are 11 active cases of COVID-19 in the Algoma District today. 81,342 people (71.1%) in the Algoma District are fully vaccinated.

Algoma Public Health released information about the 65 cases of COVID-19 that had been reported between July 1, 2021 – September 21, 2021 in the Algoma District. “Of these, 15 cases (23.1%) were in fully vaccinated individuals and 50 cases (76.9%) were in unvaccinated or partially vaccinated individuals.”

2021 Forest Fire Status – Northeast Forest Fire Region:



WAW12 – 0.3ha, out

WAW13 – 1.5ha, out

WAW14 – 0.2ha, out

WAW15 – 30.8ha, out

WAW16 – .1ha, out

Active Fires Not Under Control Held Under Control Observed 2

The fire hazard is low to moderate across the Northeast Region.

Northwest Forest Fire Region

Active Fires Not Under Control Held Under Control Observed 14 2 6 6

The wildland fire hazard is mainly high in the Kenora and Red Lake sectors, a range of low to high hazard conditions in Dryden and Sioux Lookout sectors, low to moderate in Fort Frances sector and low across the Thunder Bay and Nipigon sectors.

News Tidbits:

Prospects for mines in Northern Ontario continues to grow. From Argonaut (gold, Dubreuilville), to Generation Mining’s proposed Marathon Palladium and Copper Project (palladium & copper, Marathon), continuing work in the Ring of Fire (chromite, nickel, copper and platinum) to the newest candidate – Metallum Resources proposed Superior Lake Zinc Project (zinc/copper/gold/silver, north of Rossport/Schreiber). Northern Ontario is becoming very important producer of various metals. Palladium is used in catalytic converters to reduce emmissions, chromite induces hardness, toughness and chemical resistance in steel, zinc is used to galvanize steel or iron. These new mines will create large changes as small communities experience housing shortages, and opportunities for new businesses. Good planning will be needed to cope with these changes, and to sustain them through another potential boom/bust cycle.

Dr. Kieran Moore, Chief Medical Officer of Health, to make an announcement today at 2:30 p.m.

Did you know? It has been 30 years today since Theodore Geisel, who wrote under the pen name Dr. Seuss, died. I remember being a youth stumbling as my tongue tried to read his tongue twisting rhyming books. The challenge was to read them faster and faster, out loud without any mistakes.

Bears are on the roam in Wawa. Please make sure that you have nothing available for them to eat, as they are foraging everywhere due to the short blueberry season this year. For personal protection, Young’s General Store does have bear bangers and bear spray back in stock.