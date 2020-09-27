DAWSON, Ronald “Ronnie”

Passed away peacefully at the Lady Dunn Health Centre on Wednesday September 24, 2020 at the age of 85 years. Beloved husband of Nona. Loving father of Shelley “Princess” Greenwood (Rick). Proud grandfather of Ted Greenwood (Brandi) and Brian Greenwood (Paige Liddle). Great grandfather of Sophie and Abel. Dear son of the late Alvy and Velma (née Smith) Dawson. Ronnie was predeceased by his brothers Harold, Al, Larry and by his sister Madeline.

At Ronnie’s request there will be no funeral services.

Cremation will take place at River’s Edge Cremation Centre, Sault Ste. Marie.

Memorial donations made to the Lady Dunn Health Centre would be greatly appreciated by the family.

Arrangements entrusted to the Kerry Funeral Home, Wawa.