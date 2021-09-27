SE OPP lay Four Impaired Driving Charges in Five Days

(CHAPLEAU, ON) – On September 8, 2021 at approximately 10:12 p.m., members of the Superior East Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a single motor vehicle collision on Highway 101 in Sandy Township.

As a result of the investigation, Brandon ERVIN, 25 years-of-age, of Timmins has been charged with the following:

Operation while impaired – alcohol or drugs contrary to section 320.14(1)(a) of the Criminal Code (CC),

Failure or refusal to comply with demand contrary to section 320.15(1) of the CC, and

Driving while under suspension contrary to section 53(1) of the Highway Traffic Act (HTA).

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on November 1, 2021 in Chapleau.

(CHAPLEAU, ON) – On September 8, 2021 at approximately 11:18 p.m., members of the Superior East Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) observed a suspicious vehicle parked on the side of Highway 101 in Chewett Township.

As a result of the investigation, Christopher DONYLYK, 30 years-of-age, of Atikokan has been charged with the following:

Operation while impaired – alcohol or drugs contrary to section 320.14(1)(a) of the Criminal Code (CC), and

Obstruct Peace Officer contrary to section 129(a) of the CC.

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on November 1, 2021 in Chapleau.

*****

(DUBREUILVILLE, ON) – On September 11, 2021 at approximately 9:29 p.m., members of the Superior East Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) conducted a Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere (RIDE) program on Chemin Du Lac in Dubreuilville.

A vehicle entered the RIDE program and, through investigation, the driver was determined to be impaired by alcohol. As a result, Remi GOULET, 55 years-of-age, of Dubreuilville has been charged with the following:

Operation while impaired – alcohol or drugs contrary to section 320.14(1)(a) of the Criminal Code (CC), and

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus) contrary to section 320.14(1)(b) of the CC.

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on November 8, 2021 in Wawa.

*****

(WAWA, ON) – On September 13, 2021 at approximately 7:45 p.m., members of the Superior East Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a traffic complaint regarding a person driving an electronic bike on Second Avenue in Wawa.

The vehicle was located and, through investigation, Michael MARTEL, 57 years-of-age, of Wawa was charged with the following:

Operation while impaired – alcohol or drugs contrary to section 320.14(1)(a) of the Criminal Code (CC), and

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus) contrary to section 320.14(1)(b) of the CC.

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on October 4, 2021 in Wawa. SE OPP