SE OPP Investigate Attempted Robber in Hornepayne

On September 25, 2021, members of the Superior East Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to the report of an attempted robbery at a business on Front Street in Hornepayne.

At approximately 6:45 a.m., an unknown male attempted to enter the business. When confronted by the owner, the suspect brandished a firearm demanding drugs and cash. The suspect fled the scene after police were called. Attempts were made to locate the suspect, but were unsuccessful.

The suspect is described as a male in his 30s, approximately 5’10” tall, thin build, grey hooded sweatshirt, brown jacket, and a light coloured ball cap.

The OPP is requesting the public’s assistance in identifying the individual responsible for this attempted robbery. Any person with information regarding the person(s) responsible for this incident should immediately contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or your nearest police authority.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit information online at www.saultcrimestoppers.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.