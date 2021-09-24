SPENCE, Janet Catherine

Janet Catherine Spence (nee Anderson, Reid) passed away peacefully at home, on September 23rd, 2021, at the age of 88. Always loved and remembered by family and friends. Daughter of the late Samuel and Ruby Anderson (nee Carnegie). Beloved wife of the late J. Fraser Reid (1993) and the late Robert Spence (2007). Predeceased by son Wayne Reid. Mother-in-law to Kathy Reid. Loving mother of Russell (Maria) Reid, Dennis (Jackie) Reid and Cathy (David) Roelans. Step-mother to Reade (Sherrie) Spence and Kevin (Joy) Spence. Grandma to Laurie (Michael) Laker, Heather Reid; Matthew (Rachel) Reid, Marcus (Shannon) Reid; Joshua Reid and Andrew Reid. Great-Grandma to Riley, Reid, and Robin. Sister-in-law to Barbara Reid (William-predeceased).

The family wishes to thank special friends, Mike and Pauline Currie, and Chrissie and Russ Reid, for their ongoing love and support.

Janet was a devoted and active member of First Presbyterian Church and the Secretary for many years. She was also a 60+ year member of the Order of the Eastern Star.

Janet lived a full life, and was devoted to family. She will be missed greatly by many. Family and friends are invited to share in times of fellowship and memories at McKinlay Funeral Home, Chatham, on Sunday, September 26th, 2021, between the hours of 5:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m.

Those wishing to attend the visitation are required to register in order to attend. Please register by signing up on the funeral home website or calling the funeral home at 519-351-2040. Those not registered will not be allowed into the funeral home. The Bereavement Authority of Ontario requires that all those attending an event inside a funeral home must wear a mask.

A private family funeral service will take place on Monday, September 27th, 2021 with burial to follow in Maple Leaf Cemetery, Chatham.

In lieu of flowers, donations to First Presbyterian Church or the Heart and Stroke Foundation, in memory of Janet are appreciated.

Online condolences may be shared at www.mckinlayfuneralhome.com.