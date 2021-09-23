Morning News – September 23

Weather

Mainly sunny. Increasing cloudiness this afternoon. Wind northeast 30 km/h gusting to 50. High 13. UV index 4 or moderate.

Tonight – Periods of rain or drizzle. Fog patches developing near midnight. Wind northeast 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light near midnight. Low 6.

Status of COVID-19 cases in Algoma

There are 15 active cases of COVID-19 in the Algoma District today. 81,342 people (71.1%) in the Algoma District are fully vaccinated.

2021 Forest Fire Status – Northeast Forest Fire Region:



WAW12 – 0.3ha, out

WAW13 – 1.5ha, out

WAW14 – 0.2ha, out

WAW15 – 30.8ha, out

WAW16 – .1ha, out

Active Fires Not Under Control Held Under Control Observed 4 1 1 2

The fire hazard ranges from moderate to high across most of the Northeast with the far north showing a low to moderate hazard.

Northwest Forest Fire Region

Active Fires Not Under Control Held Under Control Observed 20 1 1 6 12

The wildland fire hazard is low to moderate across the northwest region.

News Tidbits:

Terry Sheehan has retained his seat in Sault Ste. Marie with a very narrow win of 247 votes more than Conservative candidate Sonny Spina.

For people not vaccinated or in the process of getting their shots – The Ontario Dental Association says dental care is an essential service and clinics won’t be checking the vaccination status of patients.

Rod Phillips, Minister of Long-Term Care, and Amarjot Sandhu, MPP for Brampton West, to recognize progress at a long-term care home in Brampton at 1 p.m. today.

Lisa MacLeod, Minister of Heritage, Sport, Tourism and Culture Industries, will be joined by leaders in Ontario’s non-profit sector for a funding announcement in support of organizations operating in communities across the province at 2 p.m. today at the Toronto Botanical Garden.

Bears are on the roam in Wawa. Please make sure that you have nothing available for them to eat, as they are foraging everywhere due to the short blueberry season this year. For personal protection, Young’s General Store does have bear bangers and bear spray back in stock.