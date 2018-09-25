AHO, Sherlee

Passed peacefully, surrounded by her family at Mauno Kaihla Koti, Sault Ste. Marie on Sunday September 23th in her 89th year. Predeceased by her beloved Harry (1988). Mother of the late Richard (Sheila), late Debra and Daphne Reid. Mummu of Cheryl Schultz (Jason), Oni Aho (Anouschka Riverin), Sam Aho (Jill Esposito), Teija Aspegren, Jaana Aspegren (Anthony Martella) and Maxwell Reid. Proud Iso Mummu of Steven, Bailey and Liam, Aurora, Finnley and Tarmo and Maija. Sherlee will be missed by her dear friend Carol Chalykoff.

Sherlee was proud of her Finnish heritage and her home of Wawa. We will miss her creativity and collections.

A special thank you to the Red Cross, Wawa, Staff at the Lady Dunn Hospital, Wawa and at the Finnish Resthome, Sault Ste. Marie.

A Funeral Service will be held at the P.M. Gilmartin Funeral Home on Saturday, September 29th at 1:00 p.m. Interment at Woodland Cemetery.

Memorial donations made to the Wawa Goose Seniors Club or to the charity of your choice would be appreciated.

