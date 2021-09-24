Breaking News

Ladies Night Golf – September 22

(43 Players)

1st FLIGHT:
1st: Lise Noel, Guylaine Domich, Spare – 36
2nd: Charlee Simon, Suzanne Lacasse, Spare – 38
3rd: Valerie Levesque, Chantal Turcotte, Sue Lord – 39

2nd FLIGHT:
1st: Jan Gagnon, Diedre Dupuis, Spare – 42
2nd: Kathy Culhane, Cheryl Tremblay, Diane Spencer – 44
3rd: Linda Guindon, Louise Moran, Spare – 44

3rd FLIGHT:
1st: Gerry Rose, Lorna Chuipka, Cindy Jozin – 50
2nd: Shirley Hale, Maike Hale, Spare – 51
3rd: Wendy Bonitzki, Karen Tait – 52

Other Flights: Not Available

SPECIAL EVENTS WINNERS:
AJ’s Pizza – $15.00 Cash Prize – Longest Putt Hole #1: Tania Case
Northern Lights Ford – $ 15.00 Cash Prize – Longest Putt Hole #2: Danette Mathias
North of 17 Restaurant – $10.00 Cash Prize – Closest to the Pizza Box – Hole #2: Jan Gagnon
Provost – $15.00 Cash Prize – Closest to the Pin Hole #3 (1st shot): Rachael Korytko – Amos
Subway – $15 Cash – Long Drive (60 years or over) Hole #4: Linda Guindon
Canadian Tire – $15.00 Cash Prize – Longest Putt Hole #4: Guylaine Domich
Whitefish Lodge – $15.00 Cash Prize – Closest to the Pin #5 (3rd shot): Suzanne Lacasse
Wawa Motor Inn – $15.00 Cash Prize – Closest to the Pin #6 (3rd shot): Suzanne Lacasse
Kurt Geldart Contracting – $15.00 Cash Prize – Closest to the Pin #7: Donna Korytko
Wawa Rental – $15.00 Cash Prize – Long Drive (59 years and under) Hole #8: Charlee Simon
Fenlon’s Pharmacy – $ 15.00 Cash Prize – Longest Putt Hole #8: Vanessa Skouris
Home Building Centre – $15.00 Cash Prize – Closest to the Pin #9: Guylaine Domich
Wesdome – $15 Cash – Draw – Lulu Case
Michipicoten Golf Club – $10.00 Gift Voucher – Cindy Jozin

Hole in One – Cash Prize – $651.50 Total (previous total $630.00 + this week $21.50) – No Winner

15 Foot Putt – $129.50 Total ($129.50 + $21.50) – names drawn will putt this coming week, Sept 29th – Alexis Alexopoulos, Jan Gagnon, Meghan Korytko-Amos

Thank you to everyone that supports the club weekly. A very big thank you to all our local sponsors for the 2021 season!! Without their support Ladies Night would not be the success it is today.

