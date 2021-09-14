An intergenerational writing project that brings Trillium students closer to their community

During the last school year, from February to June 2021, the students of Ms. Pamela Morin’s Creative English Writing class at École secondaire catholique Trillium (Chapleau), immersed themselves in the world of writing to create intergenerational links. The goal was simple: generate a regular exchange of letters between ÉSC Trillium students and correspondents from the community of Chapleau. During the semester, students had time in the classroom to handwrite and personalize each letter.

Throughout this community-exchange adventure, the initiative became much more than just writing letters. Those words written on paper made the mundane act of checking the mail (and finding perhaps only one invoice) now included a real gift through the gesture that brought a smile to the recipient of the letter. For students and pen pals, these letters were a beacon of hope during this time of the pandemic. The culmination of the initiative took place last June when each student had the opportunity to meet their respective correspondent (while respecting social distancing measures of course). What a great school and community initiative! Congratulations to Ms. Morin’s students and a special thank you to the correspondents who agreed to participate in this unforgettable experience.