The TBSO Returns – Announcing the first concerts of the 2021/2022 Season

The long-awaited reunion between the Thunder Bay Symphony Orchestra and its patrons is scheduled for October 21, 2021. Tickets for the first five concerts of Season 60 will be on sale starting Monday, September 13th.

Thanks to the generous support of our sponsors, donors, and patrons, the 2021/22 season will launch with Having a Lark, featuring the return of Music Director Paul Haas and classical favourites Bach and Mozart. The season will continue with a mix of outstanding composers and wildly talented guest artists to welcome audiences back to the concert experience they’ve come to know and love.

After an unexpectedly unique last season, the TBSO is proud to be moving forward with full-orchestra performances in its 60th season. This diamond anniversary speaks to the resilience of the orchestra and illustrates the prominent role it plays in the arts culture of the Thunder Bay region. TBSO staff, board, and musicians are committed to sharing the love and power of music with their patrons.

As in-person performances begin, the TBSO will work closely with the Thunder Bay District Health Unit and follow Public Health guidelines to keep its audience and musicians safe. Until further notice, all concerts will have a limited capacity, and social distancing and mask requirements will be in place. It’s a challenge to offer a complete season with so much uncertainty ahead, but they continue to be optimistic about what this season will bring.

Get your tickets on Monday, September 13th, for the first half of Season 60. All information can be found at www.tbso.ca