Northern Credit Union to observe National Day for Truth and Recognition

Northern Credit Union (Northern) is committed to supporting our communities through the observance of the National Day For Truth and Reconciliation.

The Government of Canada recently passed legislation to make September 30th, a federal statutory holiday called the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation. This is an important step in the reconciliation process and provides an opportunity to honour and commemorate Indigenous culture and history.

In recognition of National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, Northern Credit Union staff and management will observe this holiday. On September 30th all of our offices, branches and the True North Hub will be closed. Full services will resume on October 1, 2021.

“Northern Credit Union feels that it is important, as a community partner, to observe this holiday in unity with Indigenous members and communities across our footprint. On September 30th we encourage everyone to reflect, learn, grieve and take action toward reconciliation”, said Richard Adam, Northern Credit Union President, and CEO.

This year will be the first year that Northern will recognize this day. Over the next year, Northern will continue to reinforce opportunities to commemorate this important day.