SSM Library offering Virtual Program – Mindful Mondays

The Sault Ste. Marie Public Library invites you to participate in our new virtual program, ‘Mindfulness Mondays @ the Library’ with the course Mindfulness for Daily Life beginning Sept. 13, 2021.

This is an introductory course and is suitable for beginners or those with limited experience (14 years of age or older).

Explore the practice of mindfulness and how it can be used in your day-to-day life with certified mindfulness instructor, Anne O’Connor. O’Connor is a professionally trained Instructor and has 20 years of daily mindfulness practice skills and experience to share with participants.

Mindfulness is a practice that encourages one to be consciously present in the moment without judgment and has become a respected and widely used practice for calming, stress management and general health and wellness.

Classes will be offered exclusively via Zoom to be enjoyed from the comfort of your own home. There will be no on-site activities at the library for this course.

Start date for this free course is Monday, Sept. 13, 2021 from 7 to 8 p.m. It will continue on the next three Mondays, Sept. 20, 27 and Oct. 4.

Register for this interesting course in person at the James L. McIntyre Centennial Library Reference and Information desk or call 705-759-5236.

Seats are limited so don’t delay!

Further information is available by calling 705-759-5236 or on the library website under the Program and Events tab.