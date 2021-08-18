Happenings at Wawa First United Church – August 18

Kaireen, Lorna & Maria are taking a break during July and August and have distributed outlines for Morning Worship. If you would like to be included please call 705-856-1518.

Although we cannot meet for Worship you may like to read the Scriptures for August 22nd, 2021 – Thirteenth after Pentecost.

1 Kings 8:(1, 10-11), 22-30, 41- 43 Solomon calls on God to keep God’s promise.

Psalm 84 How lovely is your dwelling place, O God.

Ephesians 6: 10-20 Put on the whole armour of God.

John 6: 6: 10-20 To whom do we go? You have the words of eternal life.

To Ponder: What is your armour of God that you put on for your work?

Gathering Pentecost 1 2021 Year B page 23 Used With Permission

GOOD NEWS: The U.C.W. are planning to hold a THRIFT SHOP on Friday, August 27th from 4-8 and Saturday 28th, from 9-4. PLEASE – NO DONATIONS. Covid-19 protocols will be in place.