APH: 4 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 (#411-#414)

Algoma Public Health is reporting 4 new cases of COVID-19 (#411 – #414), all from Sault Ste. Marie and area tonight. All individuals are self-isolating., and through Algoma Public Health’s contact tracing, all close contacts have been notified.

 

Details of the confirmed cases:

Case
Number		 Exposure
Category		 Status Tested
Case #411 Unknown Self-isolating August 17, 2021
Case #412 Close contact Self-isolating August 17, 2021
Case #413 International travel Self-isolating August 14, 2021
Case #414 Unknown Self-isolating August 18, 2021
