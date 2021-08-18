APH: 4 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 (#411-#414)

Algoma Public Health is reporting 4 new cases of COVID-19 (#411 – #414), all from Sault Ste. Marie and area tonight. All individuals are self-isolating., and through Algoma Public Health’s contact tracing, all close contacts have been notified.
Details of the confirmed cases:
|Case
Number
|Exposure
Category
|Status
|Tested
|Case #411
|Unknown
|Self-isolating
|August 17, 2021
|Case #412
|Close contact
|Self-isolating
|August 17, 2021
|Case #413
|International travel
|Self-isolating
|August 14, 2021
|Case #414
|Unknown
|Self-isolating
|August 18, 2021
