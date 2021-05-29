APH advises of potential high-risk exposure at Mary River Mine site

Algoma Public Health is advising workers of the Baffinland Mary River Mine, located on Baffin Island, Nunavut of a potential high-risk of exposure to COVID-19. Anyone who worked at the Baffinland Mary River Mine since April 30, 2021, is at risk of exposure.

Anyone within the Algoma Public Health region who has returned from the Mary River Mine site since April 30, 2021, is asked to:

Immediately self-isolate

Contact Algoma Public Health for further information at 705-759-5404 or 1-866-892-0172 ext. 5404

The Mary River Mine is an open-pit iron ore mine operated by the Baffinland Iron Mines Corporation (BIMC), in the Mary River area of Qikiqtaaluk Region, Baffin Island, Nunavut.

On May 4th, 2021, the Nunabut Health Unit posted, “Over the weekend, we also confirmed an outbreak of COVID-19 at Mary River Mine. The mine has 12 active cases on-site at the moment. All individuals and high-risk contacts are isolating and doing well. All travel to and from the mine has been suspended this week to assess the risk. We are monitoring the situation and if the need arises, are prepared to send support resources. Currently, we are supporting the mine’s outbreak response virtually. There is little risk to Nunavummiut from this outbreak, as there are no Nunavut employees on site and Baffinland’s COVID-19 protocols ensure operations restrict contact with Nunavut communities.”

The media release from Baffinland Iron Mines Corporation on May 5th, 2021 stated, “The health and safety of Baffinland’s workforce is always a top priority and the decision has been made to temporarily suspend operations and demobilize all non-essential workers from Mary River until such time as control has been regained over the spread of COVID-19. Essential workers will continue to maintain all sites and infrastructure, as well as continue environmental maintenance and monitoring. Industrial cleaners will be on-site providing enhanced sanitization services in preparation for the return to full operations. Baffinland continues to work closely with Nunavut Public Health during this time.”